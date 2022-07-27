Sign up
Photo 1163
Faceless Selfie
This week’s theme is faceless selfie. I took a shot of a shadow of Jay and I and then played with it a bit. Debbie
@shutterbug49
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1196
photos
104
followers
27
following
318% complete
View this month »
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Tags
darkroom-selfie
katy
ace
@shutterbug49
what a creative way to meet the challenge! I love the grittiness and the color
July 27th, 2022
