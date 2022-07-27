Previous
Faceless Selfie by thedarkroom
Faceless Selfie

This week’s theme is faceless selfie. I took a shot of a shadow of Jay and I and then played with it a bit. Debbie @shutterbug49
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
@shutterbug49 what a creative way to meet the challenge! I love the grittiness and the color
July 27th, 2022  
