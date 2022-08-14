Sign up
Photo 1180
Hot hot hot
This Saturday my friends and I had a booth at an art fair. I knew we had duotone this week but totally forgot it had to be a macro……sorry
I used the colour orange to emphasize how warm it was.
@jacqbb
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
tdrjbb
,
darkroom-macroduo
