Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1206
New Fangled Stuff
Watch reading my blood oxygen, camera with a phone and computer in it, working from home without a ledger in sight. Theme is things that didn’t exist when I was a teenager. Debbie
@shutterbug49
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1241
photos
100
followers
26
following
330% complete
View this month »
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-oldtime
Diana
ace
Great shots Debbie! Amazing that we all grew up and maybe even had more fun sometimes 😉
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close