New Fangled Stuff by thedarkroom
Photo 1206

New Fangled Stuff

Watch reading my blood oxygen, camera with a phone and computer in it, working from home without a ledger in sight. Theme is things that didn’t exist when I was a teenager. Debbie @shutterbug49
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Diana ace
Great shots Debbie! Amazing that we all grew up and maybe even had more fun sometimes 😉
September 7th, 2022  
