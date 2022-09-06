Space Age Music

The Compact Disc was invented in 1979, when I was in my twenties. In 1982 I purchased my very first Hi-Fi to play my vinyl LPs AND listen to Radio 1 AND play cassette tapes. The following week it was announced on the BBC news there was a brand new way to play music.
My record player was out of date after a week. I was guttted and didn't get a CD player until the mid 80s and that made my Sony Walkman cassette player totally obsolete!
Now forty years later CD sales are falling because of downloads and vinyl LPs are having a resurgence. If you fancy finding out how much you know about CDs here's a quiz which is a bit of fun.
Music loving photographer - Jackie
Theme - Not invented when I was a teenager