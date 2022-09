Space Age Music

The Compact Disc was invented in 1979, when I was in my twenties. In 1982 I purchased my very first Hi-Fi to play my vinyl LPs AND listen to Radio 1 AND play cassette tapes. The following week it was announced on the BBC news there was a brand new way to play music.My record player was out of date after a week. I was guttted and didn't get a CD player until the mid 80s and that made my Sony Walkman cassette player totally obsolete!Now forty years later CD sales are falling because of downloads and vinyl LPs are having a resurgence. If you fancy finding out how much you know about CDs here's a quiz which is a bit of fun.Music loving photographer - JackieTheme - Not invented when I was a teenager