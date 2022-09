Our theme this week is things not invented when you were a teenager. I have been thinking so hard on this, and in a way this is a cheating 'photo' but bear me out.I was a teenager in the 70's. We did not have home computers, we did not have the internet, digital cameras, google chrome or 365!So everything that we have here, that is a huge part of my daily life now, did not exist then.Koalas however, existed in much larger numbers then, so there's that.