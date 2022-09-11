Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1208
Gadgets
I-pad, I-phone and e-book………difficult to imagine my life without them.
Life would have been so much easier if those have been invented when I was a teen…
Theme: not invented in your teens
@jacqbb
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1243
photos
100
followers
26
following
330% complete
View this month »
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
Darkroom
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tdrjbb
,
darkroom-oldtime
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
goodness though you have some notifications to deal with your phone 😆
September 11th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
@koalagardens
No…that are messages from YouTube and Pinterest, so not important….
September 11th, 2022
katy
ace
@jacqbb
any terrific composition of all the technology in your world today
September 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close