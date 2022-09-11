Previous
Gadgets by thedarkroom
Photo 1208

Gadgets

I-pad, I-phone and e-book………difficult to imagine my life without them.
Life would have been so much easier if those have been invented when I was a teen…
Theme: not invented in your teens @jacqbb
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
goodness though you have some notifications to deal with your phone 😆
September 11th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
@koalagardens No…that are messages from YouTube and Pinterest, so not important….
September 11th, 2022  
katy ace
@jacqbb any terrific composition of all the technology in your world today
September 11th, 2022  
