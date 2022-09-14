Previous
Beautiful smile
Beautiful smile

This beautiful young woman works at our local Farmers’ Market. Here she is holding a bouquet we were buying. She said I could take her photo.
Debbie @shutterbug49 No theme this week.
thedarkroom

