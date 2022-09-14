Sign up
Photo 1213
Beautiful smile
This beautiful young woman works at our local Farmers’ Market. Here she is holding a bouquet we were buying. She said I could take her photo.
Debbie
@shutterbug49
No theme this week.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1248
photos
100
followers
26
following
332% complete
View this month »
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th September 2022 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
