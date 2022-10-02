Previous
My mother in law by thedarkroom
Photo 1227

My mother in law

We visited her on Sunday. She took a nasty fall and has some broken bones and although she is out of hospital and in a nursing home for the moment we worry about her! This is an older photo with her son and daughter.
No theme week @jacqbb
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

thedarkroom

katy ace
@jacqbb this is an absolutely terrific family portrait. You can certainly see the resemblance in all three of them. I hope she heals quickly and easily
October 7th, 2022  
Granagringa ace
What a great smile! Hope all goes well.
October 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great family portrait, hope all goes well.
October 7th, 2022  
