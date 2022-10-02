Sign up
Photo 1227
My mother in law
We visited her on Sunday. She took a nasty fall and has some broken bones and although she is out of hospital and in a nursing home for the moment we worry about her! This is an older photo with her son and daughter.
No theme week
@jacqbb
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1266
photos
100
followers
26
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Tags
tdrjbb
katy
ace
@jacqbb
this is an absolutely terrific family portrait. You can certainly see the resemblance in all three of them. I hope she heals quickly and easily
October 7th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
What a great smile! Hope all goes well.
October 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a great family portrait, hope all goes well.
October 7th, 2022
