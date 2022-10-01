Sign up
Photo 1225
Bridge Over the Siuslaw (Florence, OR)
With apologies to Jane Pittenger, whose photography is so beautiful, and who was so gracious but I wasn't able to meet after all...next time, I hope!
No theme this week; image by Madeline
@granagringa
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
night
,
bridge
,
lights
,
river
,
long-exposure
,
oregon
Dawn
ace
A nice night scene
October 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful night shot
October 3rd, 2022
