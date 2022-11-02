Sign up
Photo 1257
Landmark in Roseville
Roseville, CA has a large train yard. It is where freight trains heading east take on more engines to climb the Sierra Mountains. And leave those engines when traveling to the coast. Debbie
@shutterbug49
Theme this week is local landmark.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
365 Project
