Landmark in Roseville by thedarkroom
Photo 1257

Landmark in Roseville

Roseville, CA has a large train yard. It is where freight trains heading east take on more engines to climb the Sierra Mountains. And leave those engines when traveling to the coast. Debbie @shutterbug49 Theme this week is local landmark.
2nd November 2022

thedarkroom

