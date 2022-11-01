West Horsely Place is a Tudor mansion. There has been an important house here for over 1000 years.
Henry VIII owned it for a while, Elizabeth I visited a couple of times. Walter Raleigh's widow lived here and kept his decapitated head in a velvet bag that hung from a belt at her waist.
The mansion is in a sorry state of repair. There's the leaky roof, broken windows, holes in outer walls letting in the elements, damaged silk wall paper and plants growing through the walls.
The building is rented out for filming locations as Button House in Ghosts (and in the films Enola Holmes, My Cousin Rachel, Vanity Fayre - none of which I seen!!), Occasional open days and themed tours all help to fund the essential repairs.
On my visit today I reenacted the way one of the ghosts relives her murder when she hears the clock chime 3.
Ghost fan photographer - Jackie
Theme - Landmark
Oh this is my first ever go at stitching a panorama in Affinity, a matter of seconds work!!!