Photo 1271
how mundane can you be and stay minimal?
join our theme this week which is to combine the minimal technique with a mundane object theme
just tag darkroom-minmun and we will all find you!
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th November 2022 3:09pm
Tags
darkroom-minmun
Diana
ace
Well done, this is rather clever!
November 16th, 2022
