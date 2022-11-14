Previous
how mundane can you be and stay minimal? by thedarkroom
Photo 1271

how mundane can you be and stay minimal?

join our theme this week which is to combine the minimal technique with a mundane object theme
just tag darkroom-minmun and we will all find you!
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Diana ace
Well done, this is rather clever!
November 16th, 2022  
