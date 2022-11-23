Sign up
Photo 1282
Dough Hook
I like last week’s theme so I’m doing it again. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1320
photos
98
followers
26
following
10
1
Darkroom
iPhone 14 Pro
23rd November 2022 8:43am
darkroom-minmun
katy
ace
@shutterbug49
This makes my arms hurt just looking at it but it is a fabulous photo. I like the minimalist effect and the light and shadows Debbie. FAV
November 24th, 2022
