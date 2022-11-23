Previous
Dough Hook by thedarkroom
Dough Hook

I like last week’s theme so I’m doing it again. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
@shutterbug49 This makes my arms hurt just looking at it but it is a fabulous photo. I like the minimalist effect and the light and shadows Debbie. FAV
November 24th, 2022  
