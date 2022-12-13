Previous
Capturing the Lights by thedarkroom
Capturing the Lights

Went to Winchester to see the cathedral's light show. I had hoped the streetlights would be more spectacular.

This lad was helping his grownup compose and take a phone photo.

Christmas street photogger - Jackie
Theme - festive street
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Susan Wakely ace
Nice lights all the same.
December 16th, 2022  
