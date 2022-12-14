Previous
Next
Holiday Street lights by thedarkroom
Photo 1301

Holiday Street lights

Our town doesn’t really do across the street holiday decorations. Each house does their own thing. When I was in London, they did 12 days of Christmas so we walked the full length. It was magical. Last night a couple of friends decided to buy a tiramisu at Costco. If you are familiar with Costco, you can guess that it was large. So they just texted a bunch of us to come celebrate the holidays by helping them eat their tiramisu. I saw the yard decoration on the way out to the car later. Happy Holidays everyone. Debbie @shutterbug49.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise