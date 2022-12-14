Holiday Street lights

Our town doesn’t really do across the street holiday decorations. Each house does their own thing. When I was in London, they did 12 days of Christmas so we walked the full length. It was magical. Last night a couple of friends decided to buy a tiramisu at Costco. If you are familiar with Costco, you can guess that it was large. So they just texted a bunch of us to come celebrate the holidays by helping them eat their tiramisu. I saw the yard decoration on the way out to the car later. Happy Holidays everyone. Debbie @shutterbug49.