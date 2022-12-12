Previous
festive street theme by thedarkroom
Photo 1297

festive street theme

Pretty sure this is not what Jacq meant - the theme this week is 'decorations in the street'. I guess this is more 'on' the street ... yeah ok ... sorry, not sorry @koalagardens tag along and do better
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This gave me a smile
December 12th, 2022  
