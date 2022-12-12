Sign up
Photo 1297
festive street theme
Pretty sure this is not what Jacq meant - the theme this week is 'decorations in the street'. I guess this is more 'on' the street ... yeah ok ... sorry, not sorry
@koalagardens
tag along and do better
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
Tags
darkroom-festivestreet
Kathy A
ace
This gave me a smile
December 12th, 2022
