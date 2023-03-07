Previous
Give Me Your Weapons by thedarkroom
Give Me Your Weapons

A close up of The Knife Angels hands given a duo-tone makeover. For those that don't follow my project, there's some interesting facts on its website. For those that do follow me, a closer look at those knives.

https://www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk/the-knife-angel-official/

Sharp photographer - Jackie
Theme - duotone
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

thedarkroom

