Photo 1386
Give Me Your Weapons
A close up of The Knife Angels hands given a duo-tone makeover. For those that don't follow my project, there's some interesting facts on its website. For those that do follow me, a closer look at those knives.
https://www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk/the-knife-angel-official/
Sharp photographer - Jackie
Theme - duotone
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1427
photos
99
followers
26
following
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
Views
10
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
7th March 2023 12:27pm
Tags
jrdr23
,
darkroom-duo
