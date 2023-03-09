Previous
Natural duo-tone by thedarkroom
Natural duo-tone

I am not sure if this meets the brief? Not something I have done before. This is a natural shot that I have not done anything to - other than crop slightly! Posted by @365anne
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2023  
