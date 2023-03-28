Previous
Spinnaker Tower by thedarkroom
Photo 1407

Spinnaker Tower

A popular tourist attraction, it opened five years late for the Millennium celebrations and way over budget.

I've been up it twice, once was to abseill down it.

Taken for my get pushed challenge, then realized it's not parallel lines!!!

Geometrically challenged photogger- Jackie
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
385% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great pov.
March 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@wakelys so disappoointed with phone images but this one really did work for me!! and it;s not be turned to BnW, that'ss the colour our shopping trip was!!!
March 28th, 2023  
