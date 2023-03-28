Sign up
Photo 1407
Spinnaker Tower
A popular tourist attraction, it opened five years late for the Millennium celebrations and way over budget.
I've been up it twice, once was to abseill down it.
Taken for my get pushed challenge, then realized it's not parallel lines!!!
Geometrically challenged photogger- Jackie
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1448
photos
99
followers
26
following
385% complete
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
28th March 2023 11:40am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr23
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov.
March 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
so disappoointed with phone images but this one really did work for me!! and it;s not be turned to BnW, that'ss the colour our shopping trip was!!!
March 28th, 2023
