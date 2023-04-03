Previous
planning by thedarkroom
planning

OK our theme this week is travel. That includes planning to travel and I'm leaving Australia for the first time in my life in July! My daughter and I are attending a Con and visiting a few place in the US. We are seriously excited. @koalagardens
