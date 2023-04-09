Sorry for posting this late, my broken wrist has been giving me some trouble, still trying to do too much with it.From the 12th of June until the 22th of June we are traveling around Ireland. I’ve never been there so I’m very excited about it. Looking through my bookcases I found two film adaptations of books of Maeve Binchy and two books written by James Joyce. We’re browsing regularly through our guide of Ireland and the both of us enjoy a good glass of whisky. I hope to meet lots of wonderful people and maybe get a glimpse of a leprechaun.