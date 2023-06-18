Previous
Symmetrical by thedarkroom
Symmetrical

Ruin on a golf course in Ireland near the Cliffs of Moher
For the Darkroom challenge symmetrical @jacqbb
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
@jacqbb how unusual to see something like this on a golf course but what a fascinating structure
June 26th, 2023  
Wonderful
June 26th, 2023  
