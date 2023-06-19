Sign up
Photo 1483
classic Oz
no theme this week so when I saw this kooka I couldn't resist.
@koalagardens
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1527
photos
101
followers
26
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st June 2023 2:51pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
kookaburra
,
wildandfree
,
30-days-wild23
katy
ace
@koalagardens
FAV love the subject, composition and light!
June 21st, 2023
