Cloudscape by thedarkroom
Cloudscape

Knowing that we had a theme of cloudscape coming up and knowing that clouds in our summers are rare, I took this a couple of weeks ago when we did have clouds. Debbie @shutterbug49
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive cloudscape.
July 26th, 2023  
