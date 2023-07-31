Previous
nearly home by thedarkroom
nearly home

flying past Yamba - after much of the month away on the other side of the globe this was a most welcome sight to recognise in the last minutes of flight to Ballina. no theme this week, @koalagardens is home!
thedarkroom

Dawn ace
A lovely shot
August 4th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Welcome back
August 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 4th, 2023  
