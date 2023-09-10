Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1560
Litter
I hate it when people can’t be bothered to clean up after themselves, even more so because they give you 10 cents if you bring them back to the shop where you can buy them…..
Sorry for posting late but Sunday was a very busy day…..
@jacqbb
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1607
photos
98
followers
26
following
427% complete
View this month »
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-annoyance
JackieR
ace
I so agree . They carried it around full and heavier, so why not when empty and lighter?!
September 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close