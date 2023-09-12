Sign up
Photo 1562
I'm Having a Clear Out
Of unsolicited chariddy collection bags.
Uncharitable Photographer - Jackie
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
jrdr23
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I have never seen anything like this before. It’s a lot of charities asking for clothes.
September 12th, 2023
