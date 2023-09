Lichen the Way

The Monarch's Way is a long distance walk based on the route taken by King Charles II as he escaped after being defeated by Oliver Cromwell in the final battle of the Civil Wars in 1651. For six weeks the 21-year-old uncrowned king was pursued by Parliamentary troops, he hid in oak trees, homes of his supporters and managed to get to France, where he stayed until his restoration to the throne.



Historical photographer - Jackie

Theme moss or lichen