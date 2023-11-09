Sign up
Photo 1619
Beautiful morning light
Tardy poster again! Loving the autumn light and colours across our local disused gravel pits just now
@365anne
No theme this week
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
katy
ace
@365anne
gorgeous, fall colors, and reflections, Anne.
November 10th, 2023
