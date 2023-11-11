Sign up
Photo 1621
kite flying
Taken at the Carolina Beach (North Carolina) kite flying festival....no theme week. Shot by Madeline
@granagringa
.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1688
photos
103
followers
24
following
449% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th November 2023 7:08am
Tags
event
,
multi-color
,
kites
