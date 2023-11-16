Sign up
Photo 1625
The leaning tower of Post-Its!!
Gosh, late again, I am like Eeyore's tail - all behind! Sorry. Here is my take on the minimal mundane challenge for this week
@365anne
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1674
photos
100
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
18th November 2023 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-minmun
