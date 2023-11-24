Previous
Burning Sky by thedarkroom
Burning Sky

Zooming in on last night's incredible sunset...I'm not sure what the tower is...electricity perhaps? No theme week, image by Madeline @granagringa. Have a good week everybody!
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 25th, 2023  
