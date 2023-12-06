Sign up
Photo 1645
Holiday Bouquet
We decided to decorate with a bouquet instead of a tree this year. Debbie
@shutterbug49
No theme this week.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1693
photos
103
followers
24
following
iPhone 14 Pro
5th December 2023 1:22pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a fabulous idea and capture, love the idea of flowers and hope they last long enough. Where are you putting the presents ;-)
December 6th, 2023
