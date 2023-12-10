Previous
Going home by thedarkroom
Photo 1649

Going home

Just finished painting in remembrance of my Siamese cat Diesel who died this year.
No theme week @jacqbb
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
451% complete

Photo Details

