Photo 1651
by candlelight
our theme this week is candlelit - join us making some beauty by tagging darkroom-candlelit I enjoyed thinking out, setting up and editing this one. the old dripping candles down a booze bottle trip never grows old
@koalagardens
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
darkroom-candlelit
