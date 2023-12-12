Sign up
Photo 1652
Candlelit (with Electrickery)
Such a joy walking into The Nutcrackerland today at The Vyne. Handmade decorations, candlelit trees and candlabra.
Christmassy Photgrapher -Jackie
Theme - candlelit
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
jrdr23
,
darkroom-candlelit
,
can you spor the one i cloned in a flame? this was a dolls house sized cabinet!
Diana
ace
Beautiful collage!
December 13th, 2023
Anne
ace
So sparkly! Great collage for the theme this week
December 13th, 2023
