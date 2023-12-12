Previous
Candlelit (with Electrickery) by thedarkroom
Candlelit (with Electrickery)

Such a joy walking into The Nutcrackerland today at The Vyne. Handmade decorations, candlelit trees and candlabra.

Christmassy Photgrapher -Jackie
Theme - candlelit
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Diana ace
Beautiful collage!
December 13th, 2023  
Anne ace
So sparkly! Great collage for the theme this week
December 13th, 2023  
