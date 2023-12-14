Sign up
Previous
Photo 1654
Candlelit
I am enjoying this etched glass jar with a candle inside that I bought last year. Worked out well for this weeks theme!
@365anne
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1703
photos
102
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
12th December 2023 6:57pm
Tags
darkroom-candlelit
