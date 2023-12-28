Previous
Conflicted over Christmas...... by thedarkroom
Photo 1668

Conflicted over Christmas......

As a Christian, I celebrate the birth of Jesus at Christmas but the rest I hate more each year. The consumerism, greed, pressure to overspend and the increasing expectations around present giving I find very difficult. This Christmas was particularly hard as it is the first with neither of my parents alive. So, as is always the case, when conflicted or in doubt I turn to nature. This is a Christmas Rose (Helebore) given to me by a friend and I love to see these delicate blooms. Posted by @365anne
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise