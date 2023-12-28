Conflicted over Christmas......

As a Christian, I celebrate the birth of Jesus at Christmas but the rest I hate more each year. The consumerism, greed, pressure to overspend and the increasing expectations around present giving I find very difficult. This Christmas was particularly hard as it is the first with neither of my parents alive. So, as is always the case, when conflicted or in doubt I turn to nature. This is a Christmas Rose (Helebore) given to me by a friend and I love to see these delicate blooms. Posted by @365anne