Theme:- Alternative festive.



A collage of 2 photos of the Nativity scene in Puerto del Carmen, the Christmas tree they have in the square and the 3 Kings postbox. In Lanzarote (as in Spain) the children get their presents (or at least most of them) on the 3 Kings Day - the 6th of January.



Photographer:- la_photographic.