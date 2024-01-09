Sign up
Previous
Photo 1680
Tea for Two
My favourite beverage is a cuppa, from a teapot, preferably with company
Potty photographer - Jackie
Theme - Favourite Beverage ☕
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1729
photos
100
followers
24
following
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
Tags
darkroom-
,
jrdr24
Susan Wakely
ace
And a very nice cuppa it was.
January 9th, 2024
