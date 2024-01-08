Previous
fav beverage by thedarkroom
Photo 1678

fav beverage

our theme this week is your favourite beverage - I enjoyed setting this one up, then sipping the gin, tonic and lime while editing! @koalagardens
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Not a gin drinker at all but I sure love the way you set this up! Beautifully processed too.
January 8th, 2024  
Annie D ace
a lovely choice and edit - I like the Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Gin haha
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise