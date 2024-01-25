Previous
Stargazing by thedarkroom
Stargazing

We have had totally cloud-filled skies this week so I set to work to create something for this weeks theme! It is a while since I have played with my camera and I quite like the effects here. For the theme of "stargazing" this week @365anne
thedarkroom

