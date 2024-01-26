IMG_20240125_213407

Previous
Theme:- stargazing.

Night sky near Holywood, Northern Ireland.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
26th January 2024

katy ace
@la_photographic well done getting this one so nicely even with all those clouds
January 27th, 2024  
