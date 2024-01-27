Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1698
Finally Some Stars
Well, this should have a Saturday image, but that would have been total black! First stars in the sky in more than a week. Quickly shot at 3500 ISO and could see more in this image than my eyes could make out on their own. Madeline
@granagringa
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1749
photos
98
followers
24
following
465% complete
View this month »
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
29th January 2024 11:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
stars
,
darkroom-stargaze
,
urban-sky
katy
ace
@granagringa
well done! Incredible to get a better photo than a real vision of them
January 30th, 2024
