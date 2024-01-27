Previous
Finally Some Stars by thedarkroom
Photo 1698

Finally Some Stars

Well, this should have a Saturday image, but that would have been total black! First stars in the sky in more than a week. Quickly shot at 3500 ISO and could see more in this image than my eyes could make out on their own. Madeline @granagringa
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
Photo Details

katy ace
@granagringa well done! Incredible to get a better photo than a real vision of them
January 30th, 2024  
