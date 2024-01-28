Sign up
Photo 1698
Stargaze
Because of the fog I couldn’t see the sky but those lights where at least festive….
Taken in Rimini with in the background the castle.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
darkroom-stargaze
Dorothy
ace
Very atmospheric
January 28th, 2024
katy
ace
@jacqbb
what a beautifully misty photo highlighting that castle and all the lights
January 28th, 2024
Liz Gooster
Beautifully atmospheric
January 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Very effective capturing the misty scene and the sense of quiet that comes with mistiness
January 28th, 2024
