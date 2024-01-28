Previous
Stargaze by thedarkroom
Photo 1698

Stargaze

Because of the fog I couldn’t see the sky but those lights where at least festive….
Taken in Rimini with in the background the castle.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

thedarkroom

Dorothy ace
Very atmospheric
January 28th, 2024  
katy ace
@jacqbb what a beautifully misty photo highlighting that castle and all the lights
January 28th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Beautifully atmospheric
January 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Very effective capturing the misty scene and the sense of quiet that comes with mistiness
January 28th, 2024  
