Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1722
Pensive
Susan is a volunteer chaplain who was just looking pensive and relaxed gazing into William Pye's font in Salisbury Cathedral.
Such a lovely lady, she let us go right up to one of the new altars, also designed by William Pye. Such a fabulous opportunity and a wonderful experience.
Spiritual photographer -Jackie
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1771
photos
97
followers
24
following
471% complete
View this month »
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th February 2024 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr24
,
darkroom-emotion
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close