Previous
Pensive by thedarkroom
Photo 1722

Pensive

Susan is a volunteer chaplain who was just looking pensive and relaxed gazing into William Pye's font in Salisbury Cathedral.

Such a lovely lady, she let us go right up to one of the new altars, also designed by William Pye. Such a fabulous opportunity and a wonderful experience.

Spiritual photographer -Jackie
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise