show some emotion by thedarkroom
Photo 1720

show some emotion

that's our theme this week. the emotion is tired relief - I went on a bus trip with my granddaughter and we are nearly home. how would you portray an emotion with an image? tag along for Darkroom-emotion @koalagardens
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
471% complete

