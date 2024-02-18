Previous
Orchid by thedarkroom
Orchid

It’s a very wet day today, so time to look into our home for a subject….. After I took the photo I noticed how filthy the windows were……..so after some digital playing this was what I got…..
@jacqbb No theme week
thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
February 18th, 2024  
katy ace
@jacqbb the orchids are so beautiful I probably would not have noticed the smudges at all
February 18th, 2024  
