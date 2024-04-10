Previous
Water Textures by thedarkroom
Photo 1771

Water Textures

I had to get down and barely touch the lens end of my iPhone to get this view. I hope it looks like a Craig Blacklock photo. https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-photographer-makes-waves-with-abstract-images-of-lake-superior/600233361/
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details

