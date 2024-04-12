Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1773
IMG_20240412_084028~3
Theme:- Textures.
Smooth snail shell on a rough brick wall.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1824
photos
94
followers
24
following
485% complete
View this month »
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
12th April 2024 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-texture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close